Annual inflation makes up 2.4% in Azerbaijan

The prices of consumption goods and services rose by 2.4% in January-May 2019, with food products, drinks and tobacco products accounting for a 2.3% growth, non-food products for 1.3% growth and paid services for 3.4%, Report informs.

According to the State Statistical Committee, compared to April, consumption goods and services went down 0.4% with food products, drinks and tobacco products accounting for a 1.1% decrease, paid services for 0.1% increase in April. Prices of non-food products remained unchanged.