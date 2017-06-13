Annual inflation in Azerbaijan reached 13.8%

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ During January-May 2017, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 13.8% compared to the corresponding indicator of the previous year.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee, food products, beverages increased by 18.2%, non-food products - 12.5%, tariffs for paid services rendered to the population - 9.1%.

In May of this year, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services increased by 0.2%, compared to April, including non-food products - 0.2%, tariffs for paid services rendered to population - 2.1%, prices for food products decreased by 1.3%.

Notably, in January-April 2017, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 13.5% year-on-year. Foodstuffs went up by 17.8%, non-food products - 12.5%, tariffs for paid services rendered to the population - by 8.7%. In April, monthly inflation was 0.2%.