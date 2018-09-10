Annual inflation drops to 2.7% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2018, prices of consumption goods and services increased by 2.7% compared to a year earlier, Report informs.

According to the State Statistical Committee, the food products went up by 2.7%, non-food products by 3.2% and paid services rendered to population by 2.4%.

Compared to July, the prices of consumption goods and services increased by 0.9% in August, as well as food products surged 0.3%, non-food products 0.1% and paid services 2.2%.

In January-July 2018 prices on consumption goods and services rose by 2.8% by contrast to the relevant period of 2017, while food products saw a 2.8% rise, non-food products advanced 3.4%, and paid services grew 2.3%.

In July, the prices of consumption goods and services dropped by 0.6% in comparison with the previous month, including food products declined by 1.5%, non-food products and paid services went up by 0.1%.