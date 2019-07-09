Amount of funds allocated for payment of compensation on dollar credits reached AZN 618M

Within the President’s decree on additional measures in connection with solving the issue of the individuals' problem loans, Ministry of Finance allocated more AZN 17.4 million for payment of compensation on loans taken out in USD, Ministry’s Press Secretary Mais Piriyev told Report.

According to him, the funds were allocated on June 24.

So, the amount of funds allocated for payment of compensation on dollar credits reached AZN 617.5 million, which is 94% of necessary amount.