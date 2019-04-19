 Top

AGBank sees 84% decline in loss

​AGBank sees 84% decline in loss

As of April 1, 2019, assets of AGBank stood at AZN 495.17 million, down 1.8% from the previous year, Report informs.

Bank says AZN 208.888 million of assets was loans given to customers. Loan portfolio diminished 11.7% year-on-year.

Liabilities dropped by 3.6% settling at AZN 443.717 million, deposit portfolio slipped 4.5% to AZN 221.172 million, liabilities to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan slid 2.8% to AZN 38.9 million, total capital grew by 17.3% to AZN 51.453 million, authorized capital surged 1.6% to AZN 103.8 million.

Interest incomes fell 29.1% to AZN 3.51 million, interest expenditures declined by 10.2% to AZN 4.316 million, non-interest incomes went up 31.7% to AZN 8.428 million, non-interest expenditures dropped by 3.5% to AZN 8.508 million, allocations for special reserves on compensation of possible losses on assets made up AZN 438,000, unexpected expendituers grew by about 28-fold to AZN 83,000. Consequently, the bank ended the first quarter of 2019 on AZN 531,000 in loss, down 83.5% from the previous year.

AGBank was established in 1992 as Azerigazbank and rebranded in 2012. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi