ADB President: We will continue to promote sustainable development in region

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "ADB and Azerbaijan have been partners in development for 15 years. In these 15 years, Azerbaijan’s real per capita income has grown by four times, and poverty has declined dramatically." Report informs that ADP President Takehiko Nakao stated it in his speech at the ADB's Board of Governors' meeting held in Baku: "With cofinancing of over $9 billion, our total financial assistance reached a record high of $23 billion."

He also added that ADB is expanding support for quality education: "It is enough to look at schools to know the progress and regression in Azerbaijan."

The head of ADB noted that ADB’s financing capacity will dramatically increase by up to 50% starting January 2017: "We are implementing a clear strategy to realize our vision of Asia and the Pacific free of poverty. We will continue to promote sustainable development."Overall, Poverty must be defeated decisively, and soon. Currently, 544 million people work for 1.5 dollars per day. We must bear in mind that the consumption basket remains traditionally while food cost increases. If we apply this new poverty measure, the number of absolute poor rises," T.Nakao said.

According to him, 2015 must be the year of implementation of the initiatives. In December of this year, various initiatives will be put forward in a conference on climate change in Paris (France).