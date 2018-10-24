 Top

ADB prepares new partnership strategy on Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We are developing a partnership strategy with Azerbaijan", Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (WB) Wencai Zhang said.

Report informs that Zhang was speaking at a press conference in Baku.

According to him, this strategy will cover the five-year period: "The past five-year strategy is nearing completion. The current strategy will cover the years 2019-2023. During my trip to the country, I visited a number of projects that we support. One of these is the project related to the drinking water in Nakhchivan ".

