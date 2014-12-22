ADB: Economic growth in Azerbaijan to be 3,5% next year

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts economic growth to be equal to 3,5% in Azerbaijan next year. Report informs, head economyst of ADB representative to Azerbaijan Nail Veliyev in his statement to journalists.

N.Veliyev says, due to primary calculations made by the experts of ADB, Azerbaijan economic growth to be 3% in 2014 and 3,5% in 2015 accordingly. Besides this, inflation in the country to be 2% this year and 3% in 2015 correspondingly.

N.Veuliyev says, researches of ADB on economic growth of Asian region to be ended in February, 2015.