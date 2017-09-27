 Top
    ADB discloses three-year business plan for Azerbaijan

    Development of railway sector will increase Azerbaijan’s revenues

    Baku. 27 September.REPORT.AZ/ Asian Development Bank (ADB) discloses country operations business plan (COBP) titled “Azerbaijan 2018–2020”.

    Report informs referring to the ADB, it was approved to lend for “Improving governance and public sector efficiency program” $ 250 million, for “Railway sector development” $ 200 million, and for “Improving governance and public sector efficiency program” $250”, says the business plan for 2018.

    It was decided to allocate $ 250 million for “Improving governance and public sector efficiency program” and $200 million for “Railway sector development” in 2019.

    It was also decided to give loan in amount of $ 200 million for “Railway sector development” and $ 250 million as a second tranche for “Power distribution enhancement investment program” in 2020.

    According to business plan, the main purpose of the loans is intended for management of public expenditure, governance of enterprises and financial sector deepening.

    It was estimated that supporting development of railway sector and effective management of the important geographical position of Azerbaijan will increase revenues of the country.

