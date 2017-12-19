Accessbank welcomes new deputy chairman

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new deputy chairman and chief financial officer was appointed at Accessbank CJSC Management Board.

Report informs citing the bank, this is Albrecht Sabelus.

He has been working at Accessbank since April 2017 and previously worked for more than 20 years in financial, risk management and operations in the global WestLB and SEB banks of Germany and Sweden. In total, for 12 years, A. Sabelus served as COO/CFO at WestLB Bank's offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Moscow.

The new member of Accessbank Management Board is a graduate of the University of Münster in Germany, specializing in business administration, he is of German nationality and is fluent in English and Russian.