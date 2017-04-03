AccessBank launches myAccess mobile banking application

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ AccessBank has presented a new myAccess mobile banking application to its customers. Being issued for Android and iOS platforms, myAccess application provides an opportunity for clients to perform their bank transactions in an extremely easy and convenient way.

Report was informed in the bank.

"The lifestyle of people has rapidly been changing and smartphones have become an integral part of their personal and business life. For sure, along with the development of digital technologies the customer service channels are changing as well. The experience of recent years reveals that while the number of our online banking users has been showing an upward trend, the need of clients to receive direct banking services has been decreasing. Digital banking expands the geographic scope of the Bank, makes products and services closer and more accessible for our clients regardless of their location. We understand that banks that actively realize the delivery of banking services via digital channels and transforms own service distribution network will be in a more advantageous position in the future "- said Anar Hasanov, Deputy CEO of AccessBank.

myAccess mobile banking service provides high security level of operations and will constantly be developed by being enhanced with additional functions. myAccess application is now available to be downloaded from App Store and Google Play.

AccessBank was founded in 2002 by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, EBRD, IFC, KfW, a German consulting company LFS Financial Systems and AccessHolding. Being one of the leading banks of Azerbaijan, AccessBank offers a full range of banking services.