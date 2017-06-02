6.544 compulsory property insurance contracts signed last month in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ In May this year, 6.544 compulsory real property insurance contracts were signed in Azerbaijan last month.

Report informs citing the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB), amount of premiums collected on these contracts makes 2 384 470 AZN.

4.059 contracts were signed on residential houses and flats, 49 on office buildings, 2.436 on other real estate.

During the reporting period, 236 contracts were signed on compulsory insurance of civil liability associated with the use of real estate, 4 insurance contracts on compulsory personal accident insurance of passengers.

Currently, 13 insurance companies - CIB participants on compulsory real property insurance operate (Azerbaijan State Insurance Commercial Company, “Ateshgah Insurance", “Standard Insurance”, “AtaInsurance”, “Xalq Insurance”, “PASHA Insurance”, “AXA-Mbask”, “AzSığorta”, “Mega Insurance”, “Silkway Insurance", “Azerbaijan Industry Insurance”, “Gala Insurance” and “Gunay Insurance” OJSCs).