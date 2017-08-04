4951 Green Card insurance policies issued in Azerbaijan in July

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ July 2017 recorded 4951 Green Card international insurance policies that were issued by the insurance companies authorized to operate within the Green Card System.

Report informs citing the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, 3315 of those Green Cards were issued to motor vehicles travelling to Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey, whereas 1546 – to Russia, Moldova and Ukraine and 90 to all member states of the Green Card System (except Belarus and Israel).

During the reporting period the insurance companies collected 319 490 manats of Green Card insurance premiums.

4027 of the issued Green Cards were registered with passenger cars, 478 – trucks, 413 – trailers, 27 – buses and 6 – motorcycles.

At present, 13 insurance companies which are the participants of Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau are entitled to operate within the Green Card System. Those are Ateshgah Insurance Company OJSC, Standard Insurance OJSC, AtaInsurance OJSC, Xalg Sigorta OJSC, PASHA Insurance OJSC, AXA MBASK OJSC, AzSıgorta OJSC, State Insurance Company of Azerbaijan Republic, Mega Insurance OJSC, Silk Way Insurance OJSC, Azerbaijan Industry Insurance OJSC, Qala Insurance OJSC and Günay Sıgorta OJSC.

"Green Card" international insurance system is an agreement on the mutual recognition of motor vehicle owners' civil liability insurance certificate for the participants of this system, i.e. the member countries. According to this system, the civil liability insurance of motor vehicle owners issued by any of the States party to the Green Card Agreement shall be deemed valid in the territory of other States, Parties to this Agreement. Currently, the System consists of 48 member countries. Azerbaijan was accepted as a member country on May 28, 2015 and operates within the framework of the system since January 1, 2016.