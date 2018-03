Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today the auction was organized through regular auctions of the Central Bank of Azerbaijani Republic (CBAR).

Report was told by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) at the auction 300 million USD, 200 million USD of which were offered for sale State Oil Fund and 100 million USD by the Central Bank, were sold to 35 banks.

"SOFAZ will continue to sell currency through auctions for a year", SOFAZ says.