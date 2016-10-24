16,000 credit cards out of turnover during a month

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ 946,000 payments with a total amount of AZN 188 million were made in August of this year.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), there were AZN 40 million (27 percent) increase in amount of payments and 93 thousand (11%) increase in number of transactions in a monthly comparison.

Whereas, there is downward tendency both in amount with AZN 16 million (7.8%) less and number of credit card transactions with 594 thousand payments (38.6%) less than those in the same period of previous year.

As of September 1, 2016 number of credit cards in Azerbaijan fell to 728,000, which is 16 thousand pieces or 2.2 percent less than the same figure on August 1. Number of credit cards reduced for 282 thousand pieces or 28 percent comparing to start of this year, and for 433 thousand pieces or 37 percent comparing to the same period of previous year.

Notably, by September 1 this year, 5 270 thousand payment cards including 2 363 thousand social security cards and 1 531 salary cards were in use in Azerbaijan.