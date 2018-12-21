Azerbaijan-based insurers direct 13% of premiums from compulsory real property insurance to payment

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018, premiums of Azerbaijan-based insurers from compulsory real property insurance amounted to AZN 27,000,300, up AZN 1,701,000 or 6.72% from January-October 2018, AZN 2,028,800 or 8.12% from a year earlier, Report informs referring to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

Payments on compulsory real property insurance in the reporting period stood at AZN 3,610,000, which is AZN 325,800 or 9.92% higher than the indicator of January-October 2018, AZN 984,800 or 37.5% than 2017.

Payments made up 13.37% of premiums.

Premiums on compulsory third party liability insurance associated with the use of the real property amounted to AZN 270,300, payments to AZN 65,000, relevantly down 1.17% and up 2.8-fold from previous year.