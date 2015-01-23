Yashar Mammadov: We want our athletes to be successful in European Games

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ 140 days before the Baku-2015 European Games Report begins interviews with officials of the national federation gained the right to participate directly in all 20 sports of the teams begins interviews with officials of the national federation to assess their capabilities.

The first interviewee is the I vice-president of the Fencing Federation Yashar Mammadov.

Federation official, speaking about the First European Games said that 16 swordsman among 216 will represent Azerbaijan.

According to Yashar Mammadov 8 athletes out of 16 will be female and 8 - male.

He said that, in the European Games the women's team will perform better than men's team.

The reason for that is female fencers are more powerful than the male fencers: I am waiting for successful performance from women. On the type of sword fighting among men i believe that Kanan Aliyev we will in individual races.But in the team competition there are many strong opponents.

Vice-President, who noted that, several tournaments will be held in the first European Games, added that the Azerbaijani fencers on January 28 will fly to the Greek capital Athens to participate in the World Cup:Women's tournament will end on February 2.The men will take part in the tournament, which will be held on February 19-23 in the capital of Poland Warsaw.From 12 to 18 February training camps will be held.in March, women will go to the city of Ghent in Belgium. Training camps for them will be held from 15 to 23 April in Ukraine.

Y..Mamedov said that head coach Fikret Veliyev wanted to hold training camps not in Poland but in the Russian capital Moscow:We talked with my son Ilgar Mamedov, if earlier hall rental costed 150 euros per day, now 90 dollars.From this point of view, it is more advantageous to hold meetings there.In addition, there is an opportunity to spend more meetings.In Moscow the conditions are better.From April 29 to May 4 the World Cup will host in the Chinese capital Beijing.Four of our athletes will take part in all competitions.Also, the Grand Prix will host in Moscow from May 27 to June 1.After that competition, European Championship will be held in Switzerland.

On the issue of foreign players, Y. Mamedov said that local athletes want to achieve success:There was a time when I took the Legionnaires.From 1999 until 2005 I attracted to our team sabre fencer Yelena Zhemaeva, wife of Ilgar.

He showed good results.During this period, she became a two-time world champion in the individual competition, and won the 2nd and 3rd places. In the team competition three times she took 3rd place. Now we want our athletes to be successful in European Games.

Note that the fencing competition at the first European Games will be held from 23 to 27 June.