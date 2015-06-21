Winners of cycling road at Baku-2015 revealed

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Men's final on cycling road Baku-2015 completed today in Baku.

Report informs, the winner is Spanish representative Luis Leon Sanchez Gil. A Ukrainian athlete Andrey Grivko came second, the Czech athlete Petr Vakok took third place. They reached the finish in 5 hours 27.25 minutes. Elchin Asadov was 55th with a score of 5 hours, 42.25 minutes. Maxim Averin did not race due to the injury.

***

Cycling road competition starts today at Baku-2015 the I European Games.

Report informs, 3 Azerbaijani cyclists join the race.

They are Maxim Averin, Elchin Asadov and Samir Jabrayilov. Totally, 125 athletes will compete in the last day of the competition. They will strike the circuit through the streets of the city center.

The race will start and finish in front of the Government House.