Winner of bronze medal: I have great impressions

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I have a wonderful experience. Everything since the opening of the I European Games, and until the day of our event, have been organized at the highest level. We look forward to continue victories, Azerbaijan deserves it."

Report informs, bronze medalist of the First European games in men's kumite competitions in the weight category 67 kg Niyazi Aliyev shared his impressions.

He said he regretted that he could not win the gold, "but a bronze medal is also an achievement. I am very pleased that it will add this medal to my collection."

As N. Aliyev said, he believes that Azerbaijan will show better results in the IV Islamic Solidarity Games: "We are waiting for the Islamic Solidarity Games, which will show more better results."