​Ukrainian TV to broadcast European games

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Sports fans will be able to watch the first European games in history on Ukrainian television.

Report informs, citing the statement of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, in accordance with the agreement signed with the owners of television rights, it is expected to broadcast games up to 100 hours on the "First" channel.

In addition to broadcasts from Baku arenas, sports fans will be able to watch "Diaries of the European games" every night, which will include the most interesting and emotional moments of the day for each sport.