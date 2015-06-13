​Ukrainian swimmer: I see Russian and Spanish athletes as my rivals

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The organization of the event is on a high level. Local people are very friendly". Report informs, this was said by the Ukrainian synchronized female swimmer Yelizaveta Yakhno.

Yakhno appreciated the hospitality of people and the organization of the event. She also said that she felt nervous: "I am very emotional now, but I can overcome it. Our coach supports us psychologically and morally. We can perform even better. I think I can perform better in the finale. At this stage I see Russian and Spanish athletes as my rivals."

Yelyzaveta Yakhno also stressed that she didn't consider the representative of Azerbaijan Yekaterina Valiulina a rival.