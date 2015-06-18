 Top
    Two Azerbaijani boxers to compete in 1/16 finals of Baku 2015

    The fight will take place in 64 kg and 81 kg categories

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ 1/16 final stage matches will be held in semi-heavy weight (81 kg) and the first half-middle weight (64 kg) categories in boxing at "Baku 2015" the First European Games. Report informs, Azerbaijani two boxers will compete today.

    First, Teymur Mammadov will compete in the 81 kg category. His opponent will be English Joshua Buatsi. In 64 kg category, Azerbaijani representative Sotomayor Kollazo will fight with Slovenian Edin Seydinovich.

    Boxing competition in "Baku 2015" the First European Games will end on June 27.

