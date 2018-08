Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tree planting campaign was held on the eve of Baku-2015 Closing Ceremony.

Report informs, the campaign involved the heads of delegations from 50 countries participating in the Games.

They all planted 1 tree for a person (50 trees totally).

The closing ceremony of Baku 2015 the I European Games starts today at 20:15.