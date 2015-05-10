Torch of I European Games arrives in Agjabadi

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today a symbolic torch of the First European games was taken in Agjabadi district of Azerbaijan. Report informs, the square flag located in Agjabadi was held a ceremony of the meeting of the symbolic torch of I European Games, burnt in the Temple 'Ateshgah'.

A resident of the district, Irada Gafarova took the torch and continued the march with other 10 torchbearers.

Having overcome the distance of 400 m, alternately passing the torch to each other, at Heydar Aliyev Avenue they came to the Heydar Aliyev square.

Deputy Head of Department of Youth and Sports of Agjabadi district, owner of the international Black Belt Eldyaniz Ganbarov picked up the torch on the scene constructed on the stage area and lit the torch placed here, and thus gave the signal for the beginning of great festival.