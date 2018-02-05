The number of Azerbaijani specialists increases in Minsk 2019 Operation Committee

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Azerbaijani specialists in Minsk 2019 the 2nd European Games Operation Committee (MEGOC) has increased.

Samir Mammadov, Operations Advisor to MEGOC, told Report.

He has resigned last month as the Director of the Athletes Village, which he headed in September 2017, and had received a new appointment. Samir Mammadov said that the new head of the Athletes Village will also be from Azerbaijan: "On February 19, Andrey Polovinkin will head the Athletics Village, he will come from Baku. In January I have begun to work as a consultant on all departments, I will plan all the work and give relevant instructions.”

Mammadov added that more than two Azerbaijani specialists appointed as his assistants on January 8 and they will assume office on March 1: "Arzu Sultanli will manage the objects, while Tural Isgandarov will work as the head of temporary constructions".

MEGOC official noted that the number of Azerbaijani specialists will further increase.

Notably, Mammadov has served as the chief head of construction at the Baku 2015 the Firt European Games and Baku 2017 the IV Islamic Solidarity Games.