Baku 2015 Flame tours European Games venues

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Having arrived in the city on Sunday afternoon, received by President Ilham Ariyev, the Baku 2015 Flame is today touring nine of the Baku 2015 European Games’ eighteen venues as part of the ongoing Baku leg of the Journey of the Flame.

Report informs, the Flame began Monday at the BMX Velopark, carried by torchbearer Balash Kasumov, winner of the Intellectual Games. It continued to the Baku Aquatics Centre, carried in the pool by Tatyana Nikitina, a member of the Azerbaijani Synchronised Swimming team.

At the Basketball Arena, the Torch was carried by Elkhan Aliyev, an Azerbaijani veteran of the sport, before being passed to Seymour Orujov, head of the New Azerbaijan Party's Youth Association, at the Mountain Bike Velopark.