Tayfur Aliyev: "I can be a champion at the I European Games"

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I did not like my previous fight. I did a lot of mistakes."

Report informs, Tayfur Aliyev Azerbaijani representative in boxing at Baku 2015 the First European Games said in his statement.

18-year-old boxer who reached the semi-final in 56 kg category , said that they have a chance to win a gold medal: "I watched the previous fight and did not repeat the same mistakes in this match. I believ that I have won today as a result of that training. I will prepare better for the next fight. I have just technical mistakes in this match. I hope, I will reach the final. I believe in myself. It will be not easy, but I can be the champion in this race."

Tayfur Aliyev defeated Danish Frederik Jensen in 1/4 final 3:0 and provided at least a bronze medal.