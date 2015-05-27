Taekwondo athletes to represent Azerbaijan in European games revealed

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Taekwondo athletes, who will represent Azerbaijan in European games revealed

Report informs, the vice-president of Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Niyamaddin Pashayev said today.

According to him, Azerbaijan will be represented at the European Games by four male and the same number of female athletes. They are Mahammad Mahammadov (58 kg), Ayhan Tagizadeh (68 kg), Milad Baigi Harchegani (80 kg) and the new world champion Radik Isayev (80 kg). Women athletes are Patimat Akabarova (49 kg), Gunay Agakishiyeva (57 kg), Farida Azizova (67 kg) and Marina Tedeeva (+67 kg).

According N.Pashayev, Ramin Azizov damaging his leg in February during training medalist of European and World Championships not fully recovered. For this reason, R.Azizov will participate in the upcoming 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games license character.

The taekwondo competitions will be held in the Baku Crystal Hall. The fight, which starts on June 16 will last 4 days.