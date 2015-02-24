 Top
    Star messengers of Baku-2015 met with participants of upcoming I European games

    Roya Ayhan visited Mingechevir and Murad Dadashov the village of athletes

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held with the participation of star envoys of I European games Baku-2015.

    Report informs the Azerbaijani singer Roya Ayhan met rowers in Mingechevir. The singer toured the rowing center Kura, met with the athletes, reviewed the progress of training.

    Then she wished all the athletes success.

    Well-known showman Murad Dadashov visited the village of athletes, where he met with the CEO of the Operating Committee Baku-2015 Simon Clegg.

