Simon Clegg: Games are widely reported in major European TV channels

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We are pleased with the level of broadcasting games in Europe."

Report On this, answering the questions Report, said Chief Operating Officer of the I European Games Simon Clegg said today.

According to him, previously provided brodcasting already carried out: "It is true that there have been instances of some TV channels broadcasting on biased information. Of course, that's their business, and we can not interfere. These games are helding in Europe for the first time. In Europe, there are more than 50 countries. We can say that games were widely covered on the main TV channels in these countries."

S.Clegg added that, according to the three-day statistics, names of the 24 winners are already known: "One of the innovations is ability of that, the 140 athletes got an opportunity to be interviewed. In the next days will take a lot of competition. I want to note that the number of medals of Azerbaijan leads the list. Competitions in two sports have been completed."

As S.Clegg said, until yesterday 15 thousand tickets for the closing ceremony of the games have been already sold: "75% of the stipulated competition tickets have already been sold. Yesterday the competitions followed by 23,750 viewers. In general, 420 thousand tickets have been sold. In today's competition, which will be held in 7 venues, we expect 30 thousand viewers."