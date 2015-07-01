​Simon Clegg: After some time people will remember the performances of athletes, not transport system and accreditation

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ "I thank each Star Ambassador, who contributed to the first European games. Thanks for the attention that you paid to games, you encouraged Azerbaijan to watch the games." Report informs, Director General of Baku 2015 the I European Games Operations Committee (BEGOC) Simon Clegg said.

He said that the success in Games is not only BEGOC's effort: "After some time people will remember performances of athletes, not the transport system and accreditation".

Talking about the work done by the star ambassadors, Mr. Clegg joked: "I have been in Azerbaijan for two years and my mind always takes one issue - Azerbaijanis are late for parties and dinners."