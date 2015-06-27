Silver medalist in para-judo: I was defeated in final because of my injury in semi-final

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ "At present, I am limping and also have pain in my shoulder." Sabina Abdullayeva, a silver medalist of the European Games in para-judo, said to Report in her statement.

She noted that she is pleased that the first European Games were written in history: "Thanks to the support of our people, I reached the final. Unfortunately, I was defeated in the final because of my injury that I got in the semi-final. I believe that my people will understand me."

S.Babayeva sadi that she dedicated her victory to her mother and stressed that she will the best to win a gold medal in 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro: "I am one of the candidates for the gold medal. My injury will be treated in a month and then I will start trainings."