Sergei Bubka visited the Athletes Village of the I European Games

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Igor Zhdanov, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Sergei Bubka and Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alexander Mishchenko met with Ukrainian athletes participating in the Baku-2015 the I European games.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainian Embassy to Azerbaijan, I.Zhdanov and Sergei Bubka reviewed the area of Athletes village, living places of Ukrainian athletes and members of the large Ukrainian delegation.

During the meeting, also held a ceremony honoring the first medalist of European games as part of the Ukrainian national team, the representative of the Greco-Roman style Dimitri Timchenko, who won the silver medal.