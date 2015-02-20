Russian taekwondo masters to perform in all weight categories at Baku-2015 Games

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian taekwondo masters will perform in all weight categories at I European Games in Baku. Report informs citing local media, this was said by the head coach of the Russian National Taekwondo Team Vadim Ivanov. He said that the European Championship in Nalchik will be the last competition, after which the rating will be issued for participation in the European games: 16 participants will perform in each weight category. Fourteen of them will be selected by rating. One participant from the team of Azerbaijan, as host country, will participate in the games directly, and one seat will be allocated to country on a quota of World Taekwondo Federation that is not able to achieve good results in the qualifying rounds.

Note that I will take part in the European games of 128 athletes (men and women) in four weight categories.