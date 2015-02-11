Russian Sambo fighters to take part in first European Games to be determined

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Sambo fighters to take part in the first European Games in Azerbaijan will be determined in March. Report informs referring to "rsport.ru", the president of All-Russian Sambo Federation Sergey Yeliseyev issued a statement on it.

According to him, depending on the results of the Russian Sambo championship that will start on March 7, Russian athletes will be selected to participate in the European Games. Moreover, the athletes who will take part in the upcoming World Championship in the capital of Morocco in November, will be announced in this 3-day competition.

S.Yeliseyev said that they are seriously preparing for the European Games and more than 300 athletes will perform in Russian Championship.

The first European Games will be held in Azerbaijan on June 12-28.