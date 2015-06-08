Russia exhibits "Baku is the capital of I European Games"

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ A photo exhibition "Baku - the capital of the first European games" opened on June 8 in the State Duma of Russia. Report informs, citing the official website of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the State Duma deputy Dmitry Savelyev, athletes Marat Safin and Tatiana Logunova opened the exhibition.

Welcoming the upcoming large-scale sporting events in Azerbaijan, D.Savelev noted the tremendous work carried out in a short time by the leadership of the friendly country for the construction of modern sports complexes and creation of comfortable conditions, and also wished victory to the Russian and Azerbaijani sportsmen.

Marat Safin wished Azerbaijan, "that everything to be smoothly, and good luck to all athletes."

Tatiana Dolgunova admired building centers of gymnastics, "which is not in any European city" and called on all to go to Baku - to take part in the sports festival.