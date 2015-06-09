 Top
    Close photo mode

    Romanian team arrived in Baku for European Games

    The team received at the airport by Ambassador of Romania to Baku, H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian team consists of 147 Romanian athletes (83 sportsmen and 64 sportswomen arrived in Baku, Report informs referring to the information given by the Romanian Embassy to Azerbaijan. 

    The team has been received at the airport by Ambassador of Romania to Baku, H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu and members of the Embassy.

    According to the information, Ambassador Ciobanu wished athletes good luck and many gold medals. He expressed hope that ambition and determination of the members of Romanian team will help them achieve good results.


    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi