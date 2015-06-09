Romanian team arrived in Baku for European Games

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian team consists of 147 Romanian athletes (83 sportsmen and 64 sportswomen arrived in Baku, Report informs referring to the information given by the Romanian Embassy to Azerbaijan.

The team has been received at the airport by Ambassador of Romania to Baku, H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu and members of the Embassy.

According to the information, Ambassador Ciobanu wished athletes good luck and many gold medals. He expressed hope that ambition and determination of the members of Romanian team will help them achieve good results.



