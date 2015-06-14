Rafael Aghayev is a legend, President of World Karate Federation says

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of World Karate Federation Antonio Espinos has praised the performance of Azerbaijani karate fighter Rafael Aghayev who grabbed a gold medal in the men`s 75kg kumite event on the Day One at the Baku 2015 first European Games, Report informs.

"He is a legend. You only have to see his CV and track record of victories,” Mr Espinos told a press conference at the Hilton Hotel in Baku. “He has nine European championships and is perceived as a legend not only in the karate community. He is a real ambassador of our sport."

Mr Espinos also highlighted karate competition on the opening day of the Games: "Yesterday was a big day for karate to showcase our sport in the European Games. We had visits from people who are decision makers of Olympic events and we don't have many opportunities to show them our sport and how we have been developing over the years.”

“Karate is a sport that is spreading, and our vision is to be an Olympic sport. For our sport, to be at the Olympic Games is the pinnacle," he added.