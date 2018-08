Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ An awarding ceremony of triathlon men was held at "Baku 2015" the First European Games.

Report informs, the Prince of Monaco, Prince Albert II and a member of the International Olympic Committee Marisol Casado presented the awards.

They respectively presented medals and gifts to the top 3 - British Gordon Benson, Portuguese Joao Silva and Azerbaijani Rostislav Pevtsov.