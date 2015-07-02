 Top
    President of Lithuania receives first European Games medalists

    Dalia Grybauskaite called the success of the athletes as a great victory

    Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite received the medal-winning athletes of the First European Games.

    Report informs referring to the website of the Lithuanian President, noting the success of athletes, D. Grybauskaite estimated it as a great victory.

    President wished the athletes to maintain the fighting spirit, to promote their country and raise high the flag of Lithuania by gaining new victories.

    Lithuania won 2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals at the Games and ranked 24th in the team standings.

