President of Lithuania receives first European Games medalists

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite received the medal-winning athletes of the First European Games.

Report informs referring to the website of the Lithuanian President, noting the success of athletes, D. Grybauskaite estimated it as a great victory.

President wished the athletes to maintain the fighting spirit, to promote their country and raise high the flag of Lithuania by gaining new victories.

Lithuania won 2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals at the Games and ranked 24th in the team standings.