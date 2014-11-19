President of European and World Karate Federation to arrive in Baku

Baku.19 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the European and World Karate Federation (WKF) Antonio Espinos will arrive in Baku on November 19.

President of the National Federation Yashar Bashirov told Report that, Spanish functionary will take part in the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee, which will start on November 21.

In addition to participating in the two-day event, A. Espinos will hold a series of official meetings, as well as get acquainted with the venue for the competitions in karate, which will be held in the framework of the 1st European games "Baku-2015".

Along with A. Espinosa Chief Secretary of WKF Toshihisa Nagura will arrive in Baku.