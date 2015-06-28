President Ilham Aliyev presented medals to the winning boxers at the First European Games

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani men boxers have added three more golds to the country`s medal count at the First European Games.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife, chairperson of the Baku 2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the final bouts of the Azerbaijani boxers.

In the 60kg weight category, Albert Salimov won gold after defeating French Sofiane Oumhia in the final bout.

Then the medal ceremony was held. President Ilham Aliyev presented medals to the winning boxers. Azerbaijan`s state anthem was played and national flag was raised in the ceremony.

***

In the 69kg weight category, Parviz Baghirov grabbed the gold medal after emerging victorious over Russian Aleksandr Besputin.

***

Abdulgadir Abdullayev has been announced the winner in the 91kg weight category after his Ukrainian rival failed the medical because of an injury.

***

Xaybulla Musalov won the silver medal in the 75kg weight category after losing to Ireland`s Michael O`Reilly.