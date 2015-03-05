Baku-2015: 100 days before the opening took place in Hungary

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian National Olympic Committee (NOC) in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in this country gave a presentation titled Baku-2015: 100 days before the opening.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary.

Officials of this country, journalists, members of our embassy participated at a ceremony at the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee of Hungary.

Secretary of State for Sport, Ministry of human resources Hungary István Shimichrko noted that presentation of l European games Baku-2015 has become one of the most important events in the cultural and sporting life of Budapest organized on February 20 this year by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary.

Recalling the desire to Hungary to host the Summer Olympics in 2024, I. Shimichrko said that on this issue we can benefit from the experience of Baku.

Hungarian NOC athletic director, Olympic champion Laszlo Fabia said that he has already been in Baku twice as part of the Hungarian delegation in connection with the organization of games and noted that, all preparation works for the games held at a high level and will be completed in a timely manner.

In their speeches, the leaders of the individual federations concerned obligations assigned to the Hungarian athletes in connection with the Baku-2015.

Then watched a documentary on the preparations for the l European games.

Official representatives of the Hungarian NOC responded to reporters questions.