Presentation of Baku 2015 First European Games held in Davos, Switzerland

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of Baku 2015 First European Games was held in Davos, Switzerland on January 22. Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony. In connection with the First European Games to be held in Baku this year, the billboards dedicated to the games were stuck in various parts of both Zurich and Davos. Itallows to create the impression about Azerbaijan and its rich culture and traditions of the sport in the representatives participating in Davos Economic Forum.

The representatives of Swiss political circles and international community and also, the representatives of foreign countries attending the World Economic Forum participated at the presentation ceremony held with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Firs the guests attended the exhibition of the sculptors' bronze statues dedicated to the Baku 2015. More than 20 works our sculptors describing various sports of were in the shown in the exhibition "We all together".

The guests were presented the different editions of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as booklets on the First European Games.