Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The medals of Baku-2015 First European Games will be presented on February 5. Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports, chief executive director of Operating Committee of Games Azad Rahimov said.

According to him, the presentation will be implemented in the framework of last meeting of Coordination Committee to be held in Baku: "The design of medals was approved. More than 2000 medals to be produced.