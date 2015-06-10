​Portuguese and Croatian cyclists to get to Baku today

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Portuguese and Croatian cyclists, who had arrived in Azerbaijan within the framework of "On the first European games Baku-2015 " project by bicycles in order to participate in European Games, have been in Azerbaijan from June 6.

Report informs, the Portuguese rider Jorge Cristovao left his country on bicycle on April 10 and overcame more than 6000 km.

The five members of the Pedalinac Croatian Cycling Club began their journey to Azerbaijan on May 5. The length of the route is 4,000 km.

Athletes, who arrived in Azerbaijan on June 6 through the customs checkpoint Mazimchay in the Balakan region, were met by representatives of the Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan, journalists, young people in national dresses and amateur cyclists.

Under the program, the cyclists, following route of Balakany-Zagatala-Gakh-Sheki-Oghuz-Gabala-Ismayilly-Shamakhy-Gobustan-Baku, also take part in the activities organized for them. Employees of the Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan inform them about the country attractions, show historical sites, organize meetings with local communities.

Today cyclists are to get to Baku.