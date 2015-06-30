​Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainian medalists of I European Games

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Petro Poroshenko met with champions and winners of the First European Games 2015 and their coaches. The Head of State congratulated Ukrainian team on high achievements.

“Glorious victory of the Ukrainian team at very symbolic European Games in Azerbaijan is a great form of support for the Ukrainian people, people of a country in war. We need victories and I wish we’ll have them only in sports. We need peace and you’ve made invaluable contribution to these victories,” the President emphasized.

The Head of State is confident that the given success helped not only Ukraine, but also the entire Europe form sports image. “This success makes us proud of our country,” Petro Poroshenko said.

Addressing the athletes, the Head of State emphasized that they demonstrated true Ukrainian sport spirit in Baku having won 46 medals: 8 gold, 14 silver and 24 bronze.

The Head of State informed that the sum of financial awards for the victories of Ukrainian athletes would soon be revised.

The athletes presented the national team uniform, kimono and black belt to the President.