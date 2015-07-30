Patrick Hickey: Three states bid for hosting II European Games 2019

Baku. 30 July. REPORTAZ / Three states bid for hosting II European Games, which to be held in 2019.

Report informs referring to the Russian newspaper, President of the European Olympic Committee (EOC), Patrick Hickey said.

"Now we are negotiating with three countries, three National Olympic Committees and preparing a report that will evaluate each of the options. Perhaps we will take a final decision before the end of the year", he said.

Hickey said that the list of applicants is a very confidential information. "I can only say that the cities that can host European games, never set the task to hold the next Olympic Games, therefore it is impossible to compare them to Baku", added President of the EOC.