Patrick Hickey: Our innovations proved to be correct

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the European Olympic Committee (EOC) Patrick Hickey clarified the question 'how the priority of medals reflects the real situation at Baku 2015 the First European Games.

In his statement, the Irish functionary said to Report that, Azerbaijan ranks second on the list of applications in sports innovation.

P.Hiсkey believes that every country is trying to win as many medals as they can. From this perspective P.Hickey disagreed with the opinion that Russia has won too many medals. On the other hand, President of the EOC noted the distinction between the different levels of sports: "Because these games are the European sports games, the level of various sports is different. The most beautiful moment for Azerbaijan was that, for the first time, such sports as karate given country the ability to win more medals in the first days of the I European Games. For example, in the absence of karate, it would affect the amount of medals. Thus, our innovations have proved to be correct and it happened in Baku. We are excited of this."

Up to date, at Baku 2015 the I European games Russia won 78 gold, 40 silver and 44 bronze medals. Azerbaijan is in second place with 21 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze medals.